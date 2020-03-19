What is actually from the cast of the Hunger Games? – News in film

In the year 2012. Jennifer Lawrence, although not as well known as for the big spotlight of Hollywood, protagonizava their first big franchise in the cinema, and fans of children’s books-juvanis going to enjoy it. All in all, it was a time, in the vicinity of the end of the Harry Potter books, and yet there was the hope that the Percy Jackson and customize them to your next Chapter, and the Alien would be a blast. Ledo Error.

In contrast to the norm of their peers, the novel is a dystopia of Suzanne Collins it was great the first adjustment, and it began in the Theater, the long-awaited time of “tax”. Revel pointed out in a piece that many of the sounds, the political and critical of the contemporary entertainment of the book, the original Director, Gary Ross, reached a box office of nearly$ 700 million around the world.

Among the many factors that have contributed to the success of the adaptation, it was, of course, the excellent dynamics of the cast of characters. Taking advantage of what will bring the series, the platform for streaming all of the films in the series, the AdoroCinema he was able to separate the list with a better explanation of what happened to the cast of the Hunger Games. We go in there?

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

With an impressive four nominations at the academy awards, Jennifer Lawrence, our friend robin, won the award for his highly acclaimed work, the games on The bright side of life, which came out shortly after the Hunger. As his career progressed, he was agree to more and more difficult to see with the recording, but you went to the end of the story, but his other work as Mystique in the new X-Men.

His other important works, in which joy, a cheater and an ass hole!, and now, Lawrence is one of the photos of the most sought-after in the industry and currently has the opportunity to have their projects in hand. His last film was criticized, the Phoenix is Black, and she writes that Bad Blood directed by Adam McKay (A good investment).

JOSH HUTCHERSON

“Rosemaaaaaary!”. Don’t we all remember the iconic moment on the ABC’s of love, the Josh Hutcherson crying in the middle of 12 years, the girl he liked? Unlike Lawrence, He has a career in television and in the movies already, there are some good years, just before the championship, hunger games, and you can find it in books like the bridge To Terabítia, and Zathura.

Currently, the star is spread the discussion to high school and college, to try to convince the teenager to use their votes in the United States, there is a high rate of abstention in the vote among young people, and has not worked much as an actor. His last great work, the series ” the future, the people and the academy award-nominated artist of the disaster.

LIAM HEMSWORTH

In the third part of the love triangle, Gale’s, he was portrayed by Liam Hemsworth, brother of Chris Hemsworth, of “Thor”. Among the three rows of the main characters, is the one that pried legs, but he continues to do some work in the movies and tv shows, is relatively large.

Recently, the star is divorced from actress / singer Miley Cyrus, with whom he had lived for a few years. One year after the date of the end of the year he was in Independence Day: The star, Megarrromânticoand now, she writes the series for the Most Dangerous game.



WOODY HARRELSON

The other player to win the award, after the main role in the The Hunger Games he was Woody Harrelson, and the wino charisma of Haymitch. With some of the best decades of a career, when you are in the movie, Woody guthrie lifted the trophy for a Further Three, For a crime, and that he continues in the role of the character.

He’s been on the series, True Detective, is also praised very highly, and has recently returned to reprise his character in the Wake of the Zumbilândia. The sun is on the Playstation 2, and his work was outstanding, also the Trick with the Master, Where the Weak do Not Have the time, and a murderer By nature.

ELIZABETH BANKS

In the time of the Hunger Games, and Elizabeth Banks, was still at the beginning of their journey into the major motion pictures in Hollywood. Recognizable as a Grand Effie, the banks have been very strong in the game, having most recently worked at the payout is it a Good what is a Trinket to You? on the side of Seth Rogen.

If you have some reasonable hits like Magic Mike XXL and it is Perfect, and the girl was the villain, Rita Repulse, and the Rangers, and in the autumn of 2017. From there, Elizabeth continued her work on the Franchise they were already, and had bright burn: a child of the darkness. His most recent endeavor, direction, production and starring role in “charlie’s angels, and in the year 2019, at the latest.

STANLEY TUCCI

Another actor, the many years of his career, Stanley Tucci, the tv presenter Caesar Flickerman. Oddly enough, he was also in the Percy Jackson And The very fast, but his role was not as constant as in the The Hunger Games. The guy from “The devil Wears Prada, the Terminal, he continued his work in Hollywood, and after the series he has” beauty and The beast, The silence, and he makes the next a long time for the franchise to Kingsman.

AMANDLA STENBERG

Remember, the short and sweet of Rue? A few years later, in his touch on the role The Hunger Gamesthat, finally, a few tears for the public, revealed, Amandla Stenberg, has grown and is growing in Hollywood for a few people. In addition to working with the voice-acting is in some of the animations, since it is praised more prominent after her role in the of critics, and The hatred has Sown. Currently, Amandla record in the mini-series of Eddy.

PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN

By God, loved by the industry and is the owner of several rolls, great Philip Seymour Hoffman gave us in the year 2014, after a drug overdose. The last work of his life, was the Hunger Games: hope-part 2″, where he played Plutarch Heavensbee. A few of his films, the most important of The masters in 2012, and crash (2005), both of them give him a number of awards.

SAM CLAFLIN

Responsible for bringing to life the charismatic Finnick, Sam Claflin, attracted not only the attention of the hearts of love, but also a few producers in the world. Starred in two romantic comedies to be successful, it Just so Happens, and as long as I Was in front of you, Clafin back working with the banks has been given recently to the Charlie’s Angelsin the previous year. His most recent work, however, the series of Peaky Blinders was.