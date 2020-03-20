1 – “The life of a Hollywood, it is desirable,” says Jennifer Lawrence,

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of “the hunger Games: in flames’, in London, on 11. November (photo: Andrew Cowie/AFP)

Jennifer Lawrence strives to be a normal girl, at least, as normal you may be someone who started from the beginning of the decade, the anonymity of an actress, which is known to be the winner of an Oscar and nominated for others, and of which the face is exposed to the whole world, as the protagonist of the saga, “the Hunger Games”.

The young man, only 23 years old, acknowledged to agencia Efe that the life of Hollywood, it is not “desirable”, but to have fun, as much as if you with a “reality” in the area of the house where it is, in any case, your visit the feeling that they are “intimidated” by his vast and sudden fame.

“This is the last thing I want,” says the actress, who is already sitting in a chair in a hotel in Los Angeles, California, then after the release of the end of the interview to the tv, take off your heels and put on an outfit more casual and comfortable, more in line with your own personal style.

“I’ve always been the way I am. I have never felt that I had the opportunity, in other ways,” says Jennifer, who believes that his “stubbornness” helped her keep her feet on the floor, and let’s not get carried away by the flood of popularity.

In February, she received the award for best actress for her role in “The good life” – just two years after his first nomination for “Winter of the soul”, an award which was confirmed by his progress, but it is not easily identified.

“I have the Oscar in the hallway near the bathroom, because to me it was uncomfortable to take care of him here, in your view,” said the actress, who decided to leave his mother to Oscar. “It is my parents’ house in Kentucky. So, my mother something special and show it to your friends,” he said in the process.

In the film, her role of Katniss Everdeen, finished with the world of the game and interpret the role that the public expect from them, even if the back of the camera is unreal and untrue. The actress has stated that some of the Parallels between the fiction of “the Hunger Games” and the reality of the world.

“I remember reading the first books I had when I was 19 years old, and I’ve read, how I felt,” says the artist. In the same way as Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence needs to learn from the experience, and it is now in the entertainment industry are no longer scare you.

“It Everdeen-you know, how it works, and know how to use. It is so, I have rights, I’m not a rebel, completely. I move me, no offense to anyone else,” he said.

In “the burning”, the main character is again forced to participate in a show-to lead the game of life and death for the amusement of a society whose basis is in the form of a revolution, that it intended, in spite of their reservations.

According to Lopez, the film is no longer “physical” and “emotional” than the first time, in 2012, increased by more than US$ 700 million. In addition, we are also not lacking in a touch of humor.

The order is the most funny in the film, when one of the rivals of the Everdeen naked in an Elevator, the main character, he was also one of the most difficult for the actress.

“I was with food poisoning and spent the nights go up and down in the Elevator. It was, for me, the worst day of the rotation. Woody (Harrelson) and Josh (Hutcherson), was seen to vomit, and she had a bag with me, and that Woody guthrie used to say that my vomiting was like a child that. I would like to stop for a time, and therefore, we do not have is off the charts,” of a young man.

Jennifer Lawrence comes in December, and the drama, “Cheat”, tipped to win an Oscar and to see in the year 2014 will be in the”Come & Lois 2″, “X -: Days of future forgotten” and “the Hunger Games – in The world.