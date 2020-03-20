10 Cinebiografias should Watch it on Netflix

At times, the costume may not be as exciting as the reality, and it is here that the famous cinebiografias the shape of the faces.

Since always, the real stories of overcoming, and of the rise, decline, and, above all, the war is eye-catching, just because of the obvious content of what they bring to the big screen – and it is different from what we would expect, the setting of the dual, isolated in the middle of the two ends of the well-the opposite (documentary and feature film), the exploited can be made in different ways, and, in General, very good in terms of the audience.

For this reason, we decided to split a list of ten cinebiografias a must so you have to watch in the next few weeks, and who knows, if you fall in love with some amazing people who are often overshadowed in the media the mainstream. It is worth noting that all of the entertainment options that are available to you in the Netflix.

Check out our favorites and tell us that you are interested in learning more:

The film tells the story of Frida Kahlo (Salma Hayekone of the world’s largest pintoras all the time. She was born in Mexico, at the beginning of the twentieth century, and from a very early age, had great difficulties in your life. As a child, Frida children had paralysis, your left with one leg shorter. The teenager has a crash, the car suffered, and because of this accident, he was not long able to went by foot, through many doctors, many treatments and operations. To go as soon as you are able to, the meeting of Diego Rivera isAlfred Molina), a well-known Mexican painter, and asks him for a professional evaluation of your employees. Frida goes to live with tyler, and as well, to get involved in politics, coming up with the host, Leon Trostky (Geoffrey Rushin their homes.

HELLO, MY NAME IS DOLEMITE

“Hello, My Name Is Dolemite’ I came with a violence year after his debut in the Netflix and he brought Eddie Murphy on the back of a series of productions forget are. Lead in Rudy, the feature film revolves around the pioneer blaxploitation and his identity is shaped by humor that is sexually explicit and the rimado. And one of his most famous characters was the pimp Dolemite in which the comedian starred in several the stand-up Comedies and four feature films.

SULLY – THE HERO OF THE HUDSON RIVER

Tom Hanks it is known for playing multiple roles based on a true story, and in the year 2016, it is birth to Chesley “Sully” Sullivan, the pilot who managed to land a plane on a cloth on the Hudson River. However, to save, in spite of its noble and brave attitude-the lives of more than 300 people, naughty dog was accused of professional misconduct, to stay away from work until the investigation encerrassem and proves his innocence.

2010 was a great year for the film industry and that is a fact is undisputed. On the side of the works, such as ‘The King’s Speech” and ‘Black Swan’a further production from the secondary, which was one of the best long runs of a century, he came to the hands of the David Fincher. “The Social Network’ it revolves around exactly what you premedita with the title: “the founding of Facebook and the story of the rise and (almost) the break-up of Mark Zuckerberg (played on the big screen for the Jesse Eisenberg).

With a script John Rice and Joe Batteerthe story follows the path of Bonnie, a waitress, who is in Texas with her mother, Emma, a seamstress, the, in search of a better life in the full era of the Great Depression. There she meets Clyde, who, in the company of a brother, Buck, and others, to try a gang, a variety of attacks on the small banks, shops and petrol stations for petrol. If you join the group, Bonnie is also able to be searched by the police, led by Frank hunter, a ranger from Texas.

12 YEARS OF SLAVERY.

The powerful drama is an adaptation of the memoirs with the same title in 1853 by Solomon Northup, a black free-born in the state of New York, kidnapped in Washington, d….c. in 1841 and sold into slavery. He worked on plantations in Louisiana for 12 years before his release. In the long run by Steve McQueenincluding won three statues for the Oscars, Best Of Film and Best Actress In A Supporting Role for Lupita Nyong’o ‘ the.

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS

Chris (Will Smithsignificant financial difficulties, and Linda, his wife, and decides to leave you. It is now a single parent and need to take care of, Christopher (He Smith), Your son is 5 years old. Chris tried to get his skills as a salesman, a better job, but you only get an unpaid internship. Your financial problems may not wait for an action, and they are disposed of. Chris and Christopher go to sleep in the accommodation, or wherever you can get a refuge, while at the same time, hope for better days.

The winner of the academy award Natalie Portman he returned a few years later, his aplaudível performance ‘Black Swan’ to the life of the former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the critically acclaimed drama ‘Jackie’. The story revolves around a woman who becomes a widow after the news of the brutal murder of her husband, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and dealing with the trauma and for the next four days.

TALENTED

Dr. Ben Carson, the neurosurgeon of world-wide fame, is a humble and Protestants in North-America. It is the Director of the center for pediatric neurology at the University clinic of the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, maryland, in the United States, 33 years of age.