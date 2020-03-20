Alessandra Ambrosio announces the shutdown of the Victoria’s Secret” and More

Alessandra Ambrosio 20 went for the last time at Victoria’s Secret on Monday, the Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong

Alessandra Ambrosio, one of the most popular “angels” of Victoria’s Secret, announced on Monday, the 20., not to drive you will be able to for the brand. On the side of the also in the Brazilian Adriana Lima, at the top of the 36-year-old is one of the models you see, the brand is a long time, and he participated in all the lectures since the year 2000.

To start before this year’s parade, the model gave a speech that visibly moved behind the stage, the farewell to the mark, and the companion on the ski slopes. has, “Make it from a dream into reality and made all of my own. Girl, you are one of the most powerful, beautiful and strong woman in the world. I love you all and I will miss it. Torcerei always there for you,” she said. “We make this show for all the women out there. We are strong and powerful, should be in the world.”

According to the portal Entertainment TonightYou want to dedicate to the career of the actress, and their brand of swimwear, Ale by Alessandra.

The best moments of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show the fall of 2017: