Alessandra Ambrosio announces the shutdown of the Victoria’s Secret” and More

Alessandra Ambrosio 20 went for the last time at Victoria’s Secret on Monday, the Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
Alessandra Ambrosio, one of the most popular “angels” of Victoria’s Secret, announced on Monday, the 20., not to drive you will be able to for the brand. On the side of the also in the Brazilian Adriana Lima, at the top of the 36-year-old is one of the models you see, the brand is a long time, and he participated in all the lectures since the year 2000.
To start before this year’s parade, the model gave a speech that visibly moved behind the stage, the farewell to the mark, and the companion on the ski slopes. has, “Make it from a dream into reality and made all of my own. Girl, you are one of the most powerful, beautiful and strong woman in the world. I love you all and I will miss it. Torcerei always there for you,” she said. “We make this show for all the women out there. We are strong and powerful, should be in the world.”
According to the portal Entertainment TonightYou want to dedicate to the career of the actress, and their brand of swimwear, Ale by Alessandra.
This year’s edition of the fashion show, the Victoria’s Secret has happened here in the second, 20 in Shanghai, and broadcast on 28 August by a local TV channel of North-American will (CBS
Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
All in all, there were 55 models-20 different countries, and crossed the bridge. In the image of the Angolan Maria Borges
Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
Of these, eight were in Brazil, such as bahia Adriana Lima on the photo
Photo: AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR
According to the website of the journal People You presented at 88 different looks. Of these, 37 had a wing
Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
Candice Swanepoel was responsible for the opening of the show. This was the first show of the model, after the birth of her son, the Anacã 13 months
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
The show was divided into six parts: the Punk project (the’Project’ of the Punk), the porcelain project (the’Project’ of china), the Winter”s Tale (tales of the winter), a thousand-year Nation” (nation and thousands of years), the gods (goddesses), and the Nomadic adventure of the heart) (image)
Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
In the first part of the presentation of a unique partnership with the designer included a label in the French Balmain
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
For the first time ever, the pageant was in Asia, but also as an attempt to align the brand with the Chinese market. The eight-tops, which is born in China, and how Unique He is in the photo, came out on the runway
Photo: AFP/ the Sherwin land use in the EDITORIAL
The four bands participated in the parade: what the Harry Styles, china’s Jane Zhang, and the North American, Leslie Odom Junior, and mike (see photo). Katy Perry, who was confirmed for the event, had denied his entry into a country
Photo: AFP/ the Sherwin
After a few years away from the runways, Karlie Kloss his return to the runway. She has participated in two blocks of
Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
This was the last show of the Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio, who as an ‘angel’. According to the website ‘Entertainment Tonight’, they did not renew his contract with the label will devote to the career of the actress
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
China, Ming Xi, he stumbled and fell in the middle of the bridge, but it was a lot of help from the Brazilian Gizele Oliveira
Photo: AFP/ the Sherwin
In the state of piauí Lais Ribeiro responsible for the use of the Fantasy Bra, a bra worth $ 2 million was
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
The other fancy terms that was used for the top of the Swedish Elsa is not a long time. Named after the birthday of a crystal, the clothing was created in collaboration with Swarovski, and it has 250k crystals
Photo: AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR