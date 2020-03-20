Angelina Jolie reveals that he has stolen an important item from the set of the “future”; check out what

It is common for actors and Actresses with home objects, which is part of the success of the film to take. It is a way for you to save as a memento of his work is so important to remember.

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent from the Disneyhe joined the list of well-known “steal” objects from the set of the film, and took home a very large role in the film.

During the press conference Maleficent: the mistress of Evil in Los Angeles, California, the actress revealed that it was him to the house, the staff, the fairy of darkness. Jolie said the experience, this is the object as quickly as they came into the house: “what I came up with the stick, he came to a stop in the children’s room. To tell you the truth, I know where he is now,” she joked.

During the press conference, Angelina noticed, also, that in the beginning I thought it a little strange that the whole world her to say that she is the perfect person to live in a place in the cinemas. To laugh “when I got the call for this role said to me,” you’re the only person that said is able to work in the future, ” and so, my friends said the same that it was, of course, and so on, and I thought to myself, ‘I don’t know if I should see this as a compliment,'”, you,. “But at the same time, I love this character, and then I learned that I only have my arm wrapped around her. I’m through the hard things in my life, and I was so happy to be able to make me strong again to interpret (). Now, I am very proud to be with him,” he said.

