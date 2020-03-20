Angelina Jolie switches from the Agency to invest in on the action

According to the portal The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie is officially out of the UTA (United Talent Agency). The actress was there for the company since 2011, is one of the largest in the United States, but has decided to change the manager to sign a contract with WME (William Morris Endeavor), a “great leader” in the category of Agency services.

The windows media encoder is the person in charge of the other names, such as, for example, Queen Latifah, Richard Gere, Danzel Washington, Mel Gibson.

This can mean that the interest in the Jolie will return to the role of more commercial products as “societies at the box office”.

In 2013, the star is a part of the grid from the customer, the UTA as a Director, as if the Agency was responsible for that part of the work, so that only the AWU, after a time. In 2006, Angelina left CAA (Criative artist Agency, and he was without representation until 2011.

To stand out as the main character in Wicked: the mistress of Evil – we already have a turnover of close to R$ 1.94 billion euros, around-the-world, is the daughter of Jon Voight was willing to be a part of the film, the gods, another adaptation of a Marvel Comics.

It is worth noting that the windows media encoder is the owner of the daughter, SHE cuffs repsonsável the image of the top models such as Gisele, the sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, supermodel Kate Moss and much more.

The friendship between Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani more