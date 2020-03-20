Bikini-Salma Hayek celebrated a birthday on the beach: “I’ve got a 53, so what?”

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
17


Salma Hayek (Photo: Playback/ Instagram)

The Actress Salma Hayek They celebrated 53 years of age, on Monday (2). In the Instagram, it was a picture of a bikini on the beach. “Yes, Yes, I’m 53 years old, so what???”he wrote in the caption.

Happy birthday to all born in Septemberwas completed , and still received several compliments. “Very beautiful, best regards,” said one. “Salma Hayek has never been more beautiful,” said Lenny Kravitz.

Mexico is known for a long A Drink in helland Thestarted in the year 2002, she was nominated for an Oscar. Salma has shown, the You it has been abused. “You see, I am about to abuse.”she said. “Really, I was just above him, on a very high level. But I’ve never wanted to be one of my sad stories, to draw attention on me,” he said.

As a well-known, are always the clicks released sexy, in the networks, it is a new design on the big screen. In the next year, more precisely in November, you will be acting in the film, Marvel will be, The Above directed by Chloé Zhao.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here