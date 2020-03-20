Bon Ball Tenim, to the rhythm of Beyoncé

What began as a group of friends, lovers of music often have something a little more serious meeting on the occasion of the celebrations of the city of Mahon. Five years have passed since then, and Bon Ball Tenim, half-way between the band and the brass band, is proposed, as explained by its Director, Angel, babble, “innovation”, to the extent that this is possible. And in this line, through various social networks and portals, your first video clip.

It is a special instrumental version of one of the most popular hits of the pop star Beyoncé, “Crazy in love”. The choice of this song for your debut on the screen has to do with it, that is one of the tunes, more coreadas for their performances in the summer, their version of the study, new arrangements have.

The group, consisting of about twenty persons, has an average age of about veintipico years, has island to normal most of the villages of the. The agenda for the summer-coronavirus by, comes “well-dressed”, continues babble.