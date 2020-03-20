Coronavirus in Colombia: Shakira encouraged to stay at home

The Colombian singer Shakirawho is based in Barcelona, Spain, for more than five years, then they start a romantic relationship with Gerard Pique, had in the last few hours, the pandemic in the world, thousands of death has caused by cases, in particular in China, Italy and Spain, and there came Colombia, leave, for the moment, more than 100 infections.

The artist is concerned about the safety of the inhabitants of her hometown of Barranquilla, wrote about their social networks, a message thanking the representative of the capital of the Atlantic by the measures that have been taken, and also by some of the recommendations met, to avoid being infected or to spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

“By the mayor Pumarejo of security measures in Barranquilla, already as a reason in other places. I load the barranquilleros to stay at home, to prevent them from coming,”wrote the winner of more than 500 prizes to music.

In addition, the Barranquilleros invited to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 – “protect our seniors, the sick, and all, already. #QuédateEnCasa“added the interpreter, ‘she-wolf’ and ‘anthology’.