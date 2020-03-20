Flag of the rate-of-energy, it follows red, level 2 in August

Campo Grande (MS) – The flag of the feed-in tariff for the electric power for the month of August, there is a red (level 2), with a cost of$ 5 per 100 kWh (kilowatt-hours) consumed.

According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), and the maintenance of the color of the flag of the hydrological conditions is also unfavourable, and the reduction in the level of storage in the main reservoirs of the National interconnected system (SIN).

In these conditions, to make rise in the cost of generation, and the raw materials become more expensive.

The user is advised to keep vigilant and fight against waste. See below how you can save energy.

Hot Water

Take shorter showers, for up to five minutes

You select the temperature on the warm

Check the power supply on your shower head and calculate the consumption

The air-conditioned rooms

Do not leave doors and Windows open in rooms with air-conditioning

Keep the Filter clean

To minimize the time-of-use of the product

You put the curtains on windows that receive direct sun

The Fridge

You leave the refrigerator door open for as long as necessary

To regulate the temperature inside according to the instruction manual for the

You should never warm food in the fridge

You leave room for ventilation at the back of the fridge and use it to dry your fabric

Mount it on the shelves

In the refrigerator, and check the rubber seals, defrost regularly

Lighting

You use natural lighting or energy-saving bulbs, and turn lights when you leave a room; paint the environment with colors of light

Iron

To go to add the clothing at once

You separate the clothing by type and start with those that require the lowest temperature

Let the iron while doing something else

The apparatus is in stand-by mode

To remove the device from the power outlet, if it is possible, and / or during long absences

Gizele Oliveira, state Agency responsible for the regulation of Public utilities (Agepan)

This is Easy.