Flag of the rate-of-energy, it follows red, level 2 in August

Campo Grande (MS) – The flag of the feed-in tariff for the electric power for the month of August, there is a red (level 2), with a cost of$ 5 per 100 kWh (kilowatt-hours) consumed.
According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), and the maintenance of the color of the flag of the hydrological conditions is also unfavourable, and the reduction in the level of storage in the main reservoirs of the National interconnected system (SIN).
In these conditions, to make rise in the cost of generation, and the raw materials become more expensive.
The user is advised to keep vigilant and fight against waste. See below how you can save energy.
Hot Water
- Take shorter showers, for up to five minutes
- You select the temperature on the warm
- Check the power supply on your shower head and calculate the consumption
The air-conditioned rooms
- Do not leave doors and Windows open in rooms with air-conditioning
- Keep the Filter clean
- To minimize the time-of-use of the product
- You put the curtains on windows that receive direct sun
The Fridge
- You leave the refrigerator door open for as long as necessary
- To regulate the temperature inside according to the instruction manual for the
- You should never warm food in the fridge
- You leave room for ventilation at the back of the fridge and use it to dry your fabric
- Mount it on the shelves
- In the refrigerator, and check the rubber seals, defrost regularly
Lighting
- You use natural lighting or energy-saving bulbs, and turn lights when you leave a room; paint the environment with colors of light
Iron
- To go to add the clothing at once
- You separate the clothing by type and start with those that require the lowest temperature
- Let the iron while doing something else
The apparatus is in stand-by mode
- To remove the device from the power outlet, if it is possible, and / or during long absences
Gizele Oliveira, state Agency responsible for the regulation of Public utilities (Agepan)
