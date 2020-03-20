Free painting and the loading screen with the problems Deadpoola on week 5 and 6 in Fortnite

The next tasks Deadpoola allow you to unlock new cosmetic items. What is this time I can get it?

Deadpool in Fortnite is already the beginning of April, and at least as clean from the calculation of the community. In the meantime, the company may, week tasks to 5.

This allows you to unlock the Boot-screen, and next week’s painting.

Problems Deadpoola on the 5 and 6 week

Every week, on Friday there are new problems. Any time two. In the fifth week, the players are forced to be stuffed unicorn and rainbow attack.

Stuffed unicorn Deadpoola 0/1 find

Catch the rainbow, through the visit to the steel bridges: red, yellow, green, blue and violet 0/1

How do you do this? The unicorn is in the gym Mauśniaka and on bridges, it is necessary to choose simply.

In the following, the sixth week, the problems are the following:

A big black mark Deadpoola 0/1

Posters human spirit or dejection 0/3 paint

This allows it to us for unlocking the special, red coloring.