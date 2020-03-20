“I have chocolate in my life!”: Kim Kardashian and a group, the cause for joy among their fans

Kim Kardashian no more harvests, achievements, and more grateful for everything that is done, because it is one of the celebrities recognized around the world.

On this occasion the prominent American excited the power of photography with a fantastic clothes you used to the week of fashion of Paris.

– In The News

Sure is, that on this occasion, the wife of Kanye West he opted for a darker color, with the enthusiastic more than 163 million followers on Instagram.

“Balmain Latex for the week of fashion of Paris,” he had said the entrepreneur is 39 years old a couple of weeks back, while wearing a tight body-length with jacket.

It is noteworthy that this bet was wearing stylistic the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” it details how a pair of gloves, the parties to the styling has. Wow, what cool!

Well, the daughter of Kris Jenner added as a hairstyle, in both looks, a collected, what is memorable, with a stripe in the middle, and used the same heel sandals, and a thin stripe tone-in-tone. You see!

Finally, it should be noted that the followers of Kim Kardashian they fell at their post cards with thousands of comments in favor of the entrepreneur, and countless “likes”. It is also not less!