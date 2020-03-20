Instagram | viral | Jennifer Lopez and her son, revolutionized the networks, in this instance in times of coronavirus | IG | video | JLo | coronavirus today | covid-19 | Alex Rodriguez | Usa | USA | USA | celebs | celebrities | nnda nnrt fame

These last few days, a large part of the world’s population corresponds to quarantine, to avoid coronavirus and containment of the spread of this dreaded virus has hit several countries. That is why Jennifer Lopez and your family have shared, in Instagram a strange video, like your little son, Max, time flies with fun and takes care of all.

He, like his sister Emme, and millions of children in United States Of Americain their homes in compliance with hygiene measures is recommended in order to avoid the government, a transmission of the coronavirus. Exactly, Max was just a joke, and Jennifer Lopez when released Instagram to the point, become viral.

Max had a graceful occurrence, which was recorded by JLo and spread by Instagram. | Photo: @jlo

The son the singer decided to have a waiter, the family, and not not even for a second hesitated to offer his services, and the whole family. But one particular detail caught the attention of millions of Internet users. And is that the little Max used a skateboard in the same style as the movie ‘Back to the Future’as the drinks in the garden.

“We can’t leave, no restaurant or similar, but the service and the entertainment here is good enough”the message you wrote JLo was and accompanied the video viral in Instagram.

