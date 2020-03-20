It is! Jennifer Lopez showed itself from its worst side, and his followers let him pass. Is here to see you!

What is really very unfortunate! Jennifer Lopez did something that was very offensive to people who do not have the same opportunities, or the most that we read or see, what she’s doing.

Trailer the singer and dancer need to know that you don’t have time to forget what is happening in the world, not to forget the time in quarantine, is a privilege.

– In The News

Therefore, if the millionaire composer he got a video at home on your social networks with the text: “we can’t go, no restaurant, nothing, but the service and the entertainment are pretty good here” and in the video we see your child skate on a hoverboard, you’ll find:

Immediately, the pendant found this familiar scene, exposed to similar like in the movie parasite, and manifest soon leave the artist is 50 years old“Hello, are you looking for a therapist for art?”, a Internet asked users, in terms of the character of Ki Young in the film, their profession is distorted to collect the therapy of art, the first-born of a rich family.

Another follower said the American entrepreneur“Maybe an English teacher?, the character of Ki-Woo and so, how did it that you mentioned?

It is true that the reader the interpreter, Dance Again were very angry, exaggerated by him, if you brag of the situation, if your not sure you and yours in the exclusive district, in a luxury house, surrounded by so many privileges and exclusive.

A response to viral, but with a spoiler when posting the actress was tuitero, you suggested to the cellar, referring to the fact that the house wife, the film would have her husband lives in the basement of the villa, in spite of the ignorance of the rich family. Very funny!