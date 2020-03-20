Izabel Goulart seems decotadíssima at the film festival in Venice – Who is the

+







Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images)

A constant presence in the red carpet the most important thing in the world, Izabel Goulart starred in the on Wednesday (29. March), at the The Venice film Festivalwhere he was one of the stars of the premiere of the film ” The The First ManActor Ryan Gosling. Wearing a dress white with a sweetheart neckline at the waist, the girlfriend of German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has the flahes pulled, and whirled for the red carpet.

READ MORE: Izabel Goulart enjoys the sun in the summer

In the story, Ryan is a Neil Armstrongthe first man to set foot on the moon, and the hits long, the theatre. October 11th, showed that the preparation for the mission, and how it affects all involved.

READ MORE: I and Bruna Marquezine, the participation in a game of laser tag with Izabel Goulart, Kevin Trapp, and others, in Paris

In July, spirit announced that she and Kevin, and after three years. The man is one of the companions of the Best in the Paris Saint-Germain, Elizabeth and Kevin, have done tours with both the player and the Bruna Marquezine, the last time she was in Paris, in the month of August.

READ MORE: Izabel Goulart celebrates the birthday of the groom, with a boat ride in Greece





Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images)





Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images) Izabel Goulart in Venice, Italy (picture: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.