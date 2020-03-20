Jennifer Lopez and her family have fun dancing during the quarantine

Keep them in quarantine because of the outbreak of the coronavirus, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez all gathered their children in a fun choreography, by the application of Tik Tok.

In the video, a shared bathroom, and later the fiancée of the singer, his two daughters, Natasha and you, as the twins of JLo, Max and Emme, are all moving to the rhythm of the theme “Something New”.

With this clip we can see that Tik Tok ” has become the favorite apps of the interpreter, but also an excellent tool for entertainment in these days of isolation.