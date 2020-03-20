Karol G, from what is said and not I! Goes away, if it is more than Jennifer Lopez. Look at the picture!

Karol G sweeping the music scene in recent times, and many of the reasons for their success. If you look at your development more than obvious that the singer can boast of one of the stars of success is thanks to the social networks. Your voice, your character and your ability to come up with a artists and top throw hits such as Tusasongs of the moment, prove it.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbneQDc2H3I(/embed)

But one of the things that make it one of the most loved by the fans is their naturalness and joy of life always with a positive point of view. And in these days of quarantine, Karol G, with his partner Anuel AA, it has been shown again, with a couple of pictures at home. The singer had no trouble, post a photo, on which it is displayed, at home, in a robe several discovered the points out of your body.

Karol G shows everything: at the height of Jennifer Lopez

This gown can discover, from the side more sexy Karol G. in addition to a spectacular neckline, the Colombian shows its properties, legs, shows, must, more than ever, and nothing to envy to other singers like Jennifer Lopez.

On the sofa at home, Karol G again prove that it is a body of the most spectacular panoramic musical. The singer maintains the maximum, with a balanced diet and a healthy diet, with exercises in the gym allow you to show pride in your whole body.