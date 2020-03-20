Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Smoking, finally, the pipe of peace

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have left behind their differences, and now are friends, so what have desmotrado with funny disguises were. viralizado in social networks on a two-times three Previously, Katy had already been signs of a reconciliation: “peace at last”, pressed it next to a plate of cookies, he gave Taylor.

The singer Taylor Swift, launched his new single, “You need to calm down”, a powerful theme, where the voice of rise against homophobia and the haters on the internet. For the corresponding music video was as a special guest Katy Perry dressed burger as well as at the afterparty for the MET Gala invited, while she, dressed in a suit of pata chips.

There is no better combination in the world, a hamburger with a few fries; to learn with this perfect set, the singers know their respective fandoms of their reconciliation. “This meal is free of meat,” said Katy Perry in a post in her profile of Instagram. “A meal, happy”, said by Taylor.

But Katy Perry is not the only known person in the video to “You need to calm down”. In this particular neighborhood caravans appear:

Ellen Degeneres.

Ryan Reynolds.

Laverne Cox.

Dexter Mayfield.

Karamo Brown.

Antoni Porowski.

Ciara.

RuPaul.

Jonathan Van Ness.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Justin Mikita.

Bobby Ber.

So France.

Billy Porter.

Adam Lambert.

Todrick Hall.

Hayley Kiyoko.

Chester Lockhart.

Adam Rippon.

Hannah Hart.









Why fight Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?

It all started when Taylor was on tour between the years of 2012 and 2013 with his album “Red”. On your tour, three dancers wore inside, Lockhart Brownlie, Scott Myrick, and Leah Adler, previously danced on the tour, “California dreams” by Katy Perry, the there was a contact with them to see if they could work on the tour, for your next cd “Prism”.

They were interested, but they would have to leave the tour of Taylor before she’s done. When you speak with the team about the situation dismissed.









In september 2014, Taylor Swift, the drama of his dancers spoke for the first time, but without you never give the name of your own girlfriend Katy Perry. In an interview with Rolling Stone said: “for years I was never sure if we are friends or not. To me, the award ceremony came, and I said something and she went, and I thought: ‘how are we friends, or if I let go of me, insult the most cruel of my life?’.

I did something terrible. I thought, ‘oh, we are the enemy’. And not even a man! it had to work. Basically sabotearme tried a whole tour.

“Have you tried hiring a lot of people in my team, without that I noticed it. And surprisingly, I’m not a person for confrontation, you will not believe how much hatred and strife. So, now I have to avoid. It is unpleasant, and I don’t like that”.

After a myriad of clear tips, the two sent out through concerts, social networks, or awards ceremony, which smoked the pipe of peace.

Katy is told in ” The Late Late Show with James Corden: “you began, and it is time that you are finished. I tried to talk to her about it, but she didn’t want to”.

And so it happened, Taylor took the initiative and file the bumps.