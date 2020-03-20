Kim Kardashian confesses that he misses his sisters

Los Angeles, United STATES of AMERICA.- The outbreak of the coronavirus is important, the social distance has been triggered, and the celebrities are not free of him. Kim Kardashian he shared a picture of Instagram of her and her sister Kendall Jenner, as a squad of glam.

On the picture both look good

maquilladas, while Kendall was still served by a stylist. “Was

organize my photos-and I found it… strange, my sisters, but all

we are separated far from each other, in quarantine,

Kim wrote.

The celebrity remained message: “it Is

difficult, but we do this for our safety and for all

the other. PLEASE, do not ignore the severity of warnings to stay

the spread of this virus”

Her sister Kylie Jenner is going on social isolation very well, as it remained basically at home and hid when I was pregnant, her daughter Stormi Webster. To take “one more reminder every day, this quarantine is serious, and of yourself, that you way,” began a series of publications from the instagram Story.

“I’m on day 8. My pregnancy has not prepared me for this, I left home for months,” he continued. The matriarch of the family Kris Jenner, had his own fright, as he attended a birthday party for your friend, Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group. However, it is tested your test is negative, to COVID-19.