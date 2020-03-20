Kobe Bryant Memorial: Beyonc abri is the tribute to Kobe and Gigi with your favorite songs

The singer interprets ‘XO’ and ‘Halo’ to open the ceremony

Beyonc Knowles was instructed to open the tribute the audience and the celebrations of life, to Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gigi, and seven more people were killed in a traffic accident, the helicopter is for the 26.

The singers will interpret two songs that ms liked Kobe: XO and Halo.

Beyonc opens Kobe & Gianna’s Celebration of Life with one of his favorite songs. (via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/SfcdOhtbLx ? NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

After the release of Beyonc, there was talk Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, Geno Auriemma, Rob Pelinka, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’neal.