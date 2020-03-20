Kylie Jenner responds to public health authorities in the EU

Via Instagram, socialite, he shared a video in which he says to his millions of followers, who remain at home, to help, to fight Covid-19.

“Hi guys, happy to auto-quarantine. I know that I have my daily reminders of what is so important at the moment, the maintenance of social distance and the auto-quarantine. I’m in my ninth day.

The coronavirus is something real. I heard the Minister of health this morning, and you know, even when I have my daily reminders, he is definitely motivated me to come here, to hear me and see me.

Please, stay home, boys, let her come in, stay social distance, auto-quarantine. If you don’t want your life to go with your parents home, your parents are sick, because you could and not know it and infect more and more people.

It is serious, and the only way we have to solve, is that we do this, because there is no cure at this time. No one is immune to this, the millennials are immune to this. New evidence shows that a large percentage of positive people are young adults.

Well, I love you, I love you, and we make it together we just have to patiently listen to and respect. Us car -, quarantine-and invite others to inform influencers and motivate their followers in the auto-quarantine. I love you.”

The message was well-received by the fans, who were very grateful with the entrepreneur.