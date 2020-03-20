Miley Cyrus deletes the traces of romance with Cody Simpson and concerns of the fans | Instagram

The singer Miley Cyrus lit the alarms for the user in the networks realize that there is no trace of the images, which informed the singer on their accounts, in which, along with Cody Simpson, your current partner. Could it be that there are problems?

Since the beginning of their relationship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have not left the headlines in the media have shown, step by step, the controversial progress of their relationship, with all its craziness.

Both singers began their relationship in October 2019, and then surprise your followers with your controversial pictures.

During these months, and until today the famous are played distract in social networks, which then also spread rumors about a rupture between the two, what has happened, on numerous occasions.

It will be recalled that the former star Disney he began an affair with Cody Simpson only two months to have completed, his marriage to the Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, even in august, the order of the divorce after turned with the singer, some of the controversial images note, in which the interpreter was a woman.

Then hold a brief affair with starring kaitlynn Carter, after a short time, Australians even appeared with the singer, with whom he has a relationship that worked, until those months, but something seems to have changed.

The attention focused even more on the personal networks Cyrus after the singers, all instántaneas, in which is displayed, with your partner, Have what Cody and Miley broke this time?

Above, a little confused as their fans because the main character Hannah Montana went on in your profile a story with his partner on the back I wrote, “Best friends” (best friends), but at the same time removed all the photos with him.

It is worth noting that the last time Miley the snapshots put out with his partner, due to divorce Liam Hemsworthin the both videos and photos to be deleted, which showed the world as a couple, happy and in love.

However, on the account of the artist, the still photos and videos with Miley. So we do not know exactly, whether the partners, or if only a seizure of the singer.