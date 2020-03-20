Photo: Shakira, she puts her hand on Camilo right there, look at the reaction of Evaluna!

Shakira took the opportunity and this touched him Camilo ¡OMG!

The Colombian-born Shakira is a woman who has managed to conquer all their fans with surprising facts, one example of this is the recent participation in the Super bowl.

And as if that wasn’t enough has a unique personality because many of his supporters claim that the artist is full of humanitarian and humble is the one who knows you, is excited by the sympathy and the originality of Shakira.

Recently, we have seen that a picture of Shakira next to singer Camilo has surprised is that the singer from one moment to the other has a lot of sympathy with the young Camilo, this has the attention of all media.

Because, we do not remember, it is the first time that the singer Camilo publicly in your profile of Instagram photos with Shakira, and, as expected, Evaluna was reacted to the various images with a simple like me, and without comments.

This confusion has hundreds of fans commenting on the picture, of course, praise are higher than in this postcard Oh, how beautiful!