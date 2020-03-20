Photos: What a horror! What is Shakira scratch there without fear, Look at your reaction!

Shakira could not hide more and scraped against all

20. March 2020 · at 07:13

The Colombian-born Shakira is one of the most popular artists from Latin America and is known from an early age, in the world of music and has since won, the followers, without having to stop.

In addition, his good deeds have spoken for themselves, because we should remember that the singer has in his home, a Foundation for children in need of Barranquilla, where she educates and teaches the trades, which will help you in your adulthood.

Questioningly, a little on the internet, we found a shameful image of the singer Shakira, the in it we can observe how the artist, the bubbles scratch again and again-without fear.

The strangest thing is that Shakira is not alone, because a woman is with her, and so we see the singer has to trust him a lot. In addition, the media will claim that it is the first time, if you catch the singer Shakira in this way.

And as if that were not enough, leather was the singer Shakira wore a white skirt, the scrape of it prevents normal and seems to be the same What a horror!