Princess Anne, two flights of 8 hours in a day, and the reason is in the work. Come and find out! – Notes – Glamurama

Ok, this is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are royals,” the more you give in the news these days, but when it comes to work, none of the Windsors, is no match for the Princess Anne, the only daughter is the wife of queen Elizabeth II As the most active among the members of the British Royal family, she is 13 in the order of succession to the throne and has the title Princess Royal of great Britain, gave a speech back and forth between London and Toronto at the end of the week, he left, to his closest aides were unimpressed.

The reason I have it on the canadian city, where he was a Rotary International convention, of which you are an honorary member. Anne, 67 years old, he went there on a Sunday morning, a few hours later, I was back on Board, to the capital of England, where, on Monday morning. Details: each flight lasts an average of eight hours, and both of them were on planes as a career.

At the end of last year, she had already been by the British newspaper “The Times”, as a member of the Royal family, works that have a presence on the 455 appointments, officers in the British soil, and the other 85 on the outer side in the autumn of 2017. One of the reasons to do the behind such a commitment did so, that I decided not to go through the titles of nobility which have, for the children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and is therefore not allowed to split most of the work that you receive, represent the crown in the heirs. (For The Anderson’s market)