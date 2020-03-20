Rihanna and her #tutorial Tuesday you training make-up as you need to

The singer from Barbados published on your account of Instagram videos, in order to apply the know-how, the products of your own signature

22/01/2020 15 updated:49



If you had any doubts that Rihanna is doing what est very, very well with your beauty brand, the time has come to delete it by you. And the artist has decided to explain, like make-up and what are your tricks through various videos. The product chosen to the last, mask for eyelashes.

Fenty Beauty since positioned itself as one of the beauty brands ms innovative market and competes directly with the years and years of experience in the industry. Your campaigns, your products, and the best Ambassador possible for a signature to become you should on the radar, if you have not yet tried.

It is not the first time that the singer from Barbados will be tested on the Instagram of one of your products of the company. Since the habamos apply seen the light Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder for the whole body or loose powder Pro Filtr Instant Retouch in the face, but this time has chosen is the last product of the company, a new tutorial.

It is the first mask is eyelashes the company, and his name is Full-Front Volume, Lift & Curl (24 euros). The artist assured that in your profile of Instagram, which took two years to complete the development of the product, in order to perfect and video, the mask of eyelashes is now more than 1.5 million hits in just a few hours.

After you yourself has stated, this product not only adds volume and lengthens the lashes, it lifts, defines, and riza the eyelashes thanks to its goupilln flat-to-flatthe strength takes the largest amount of product to the lashes and lift, and the flat side lays and ruffles and bows on the lashes. Here, the artist explains his rounded top of the key to increase hair hair-all of the lashes and reach the most small.

We don’t know what it will be in the next #tutorial Tuesday make-up Rihanna but the singer has surprised us with her step-by-step, you get a perfect eyebrow and a few lashes for a stroke. We will see how it ends good eye make-up, one of his last pallets in the shade?