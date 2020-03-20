Rihanna came to the humanitarian aid after the disaster in the Bahamas, the hurricane Dorian

The singer known as Rihanna was announced, in social networks, through their Foundation, ” Clara Lionel helps the affected of hurricane of the category 5 devastated, Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands the past weekend.
“You are in my prayers”, he said on Twitter, the singer Rihanna, the bears on the Board of the Foundation, the names of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.
The same is focused on contributing to a better quality of life communities around the world in health, education, art and culture.
“The Foundation is already figuring out how you can help”, the artist added, known to add, that it “breaks the heart” of the “devastation” caused by the hurricane.
The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hubert Minnis, said on Tuesday that the number of deaths due to the hurricane on the island group rose to seven.
Minnis added that “unfortunately” the number is increased, that there were serious violations in the Abaco Islandsan area completely flooded, including the airport.
“Houses, buildings and infrastructure are completely destroyed and under water”, according to the Prime Minister said in order to clarify that the destruction varies greatly from one part to another of the abacus.
“The airport is under water, and the part that surrounds him, seems now to be a lake”, he added, Minnis.
He, in turn, stressed that the National Agency for the handling of emergencies (NEMA, for its acronym in English) The Bahamas, he worked on this Tuesday in the abacus provide food and water, in addition, it is noted that it is also U.S. Federal agencies offering assistance to the court.
In the next few days in the Bahamas the visit of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau is, who is during the help of the United States.
In addition, announced that it is scheduled until the end of the week was the visit of the President of the Caribbean community (Caricom), Allen Chastanet, and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.
Employees of authorities, state and Federal Puerto Rico, both civilian as well as militaryready , in case you are enabled to support missions in support of the Bahamas or an area in the Southeast of the United States affected by the hurricane Dorian.
The Foundation, ” Clara Lionel is an American organization, a non-profit organization, founded in 2012 by the singer Rihannafor the benefit of impoverished communities around the world, medical help and education, between various other programs.
Rihanna was in honour of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite The programs include the center Clara Braithwaite for Oncology and nuclear medicine at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, and educational programs.
“I firmly believe that all children in all parties should have the opportunity, the quality of the training, therefore, I am proud to announce the Association of the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel with the leader of the defense of the schoolas the global Alliance for the school and the citizens of the world. If you work together I know that we can expand our efforts and ensure that millions of children said access to education around the world,” Rihanna.
The Foundation was set up to achieve “on the borders and fight together for the basic rights to education and health”. The Foundation promotes and funds programs that are innovative and effective for health and education around the world, with the aim of improving the quality of life of young people in all parts.