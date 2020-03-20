Selena Gomez: Dylan Sprouse jokes about the first kiss in front of cameras for reviews of the singer ⎮ video ⎮ values | ideas

Dylan Sprouse was subjected to ridicule know that Selena Gomez as a infidencia about your first encounter in an interview. The singer confessed in an interview with Kelly Clarkson that she had the kiss with the slave-driver of Disney was one of the worst experiences of his life.

This revelation sparked a series of comments in social networks, one of which participated in the even Cole Sprouse, twin brother of the person concerned.

Selena Gomez said of his first outing on the programme of Zack and Cody: twins in action, with the two brothers, and he shares a romantic scene with Dylan Sprouse. “It was my first kiss and he was in front of the cameras. The worst kiss of my entire life,” said the artist.

The scene to which the singer refers to happened in the first season of the series, the episode in which he appeared as the guest of honor. The actors were two students prepare a theatre piece, inspired by Romeo and Juliet, so had to kiss.

Dylan Sprouse on Twitter

Since the comments of the artist spread quickly, Dylan Sprouse he decided to respond on social networks and did so in a manner very faithful to your style. The actor shared a strange cover, and joked about it. “Of course, you can use your photo (in respect of itself) with the hat of fedora, so that, if they sold the news,” he wrote.

Selena Gomez confesses that he is in love with Cole Sprouse

The former spouse of Justin Bieber he also spoke about an innocent love interest, he was in his childhood.

Selena Gomez showed that he aimed in the direction of the twin brother of Dylan. “I wrote you in the closet and was in love Cole Sprouse (…) he was in ‘Zack and Cody: twins in action’, and I was obsessed with this show. I thought that you will be together one day. Then I could act in the show, but I kissed your brother, and I couldn’t kiss you, Cole,” he said.