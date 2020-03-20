Selena Gomez, the temperature rises are recorded in sensual swimsuit | TRIBUNE

United States Of America.- The famous actress and singer, Selena Gomezmanaged increasing the temperature among his millions of fans, after you wear your spectacular body– wet in a sensual costume bathroom black.

Gomez was captured, while they bathed in one of the most beautiful beaches in the United States in a swimsuit from one piece of black, which emphasises her stunning figure.

Although the photo is from last summer, several fans would not accept to delay and reshape, a circular through social networks, knows her sensuality, which was confirmed by other supporters of the claim that I saw “the fiery”.

