SG: have Older people against flu vaccination in the house

The technical staff of the Department of municipal basic services in the case of a meeting to define strategies. Photo: Handout – city Hall, NEWCASTLE

The older people in the municipality of São Gonçalo, as from next Monday (23.), and if the protection against the flu Virus in your home. This is what the state Department of Health care teams for the implementation of the home care for the elderly is aglomerem in health care facilities.

The city has an average of 164 thousand elderly people live in the five boroughs. The campaign, the admission marking 22 years old, formerly, in the days between the 23. March and 22.

“It was the way we thought, in order to prevent that they remain in the order, not to endanger in social isolation and without your health. At this point in the pandemic, they should stay in their homes, so we will carry out this search,” said the mayor, José Luiz and Nanci.

On the afternoon of Friday (20), the staff of the Department of municipal basic services, met in the open air with the new recommendations for co-existence, in order to define strategies.

“We call on all our front line, working in primary health care, in order to jointly define the strategies with the entire team of primary health care, nurses, social workers, nurses, and they go to the homes of the elderly, to carry out the vaccinations in the elderly. It is a way to reduce lumps in the health centers and clinics, and to protect the elderly in their own homes,” said the parliamentary under-Secretary for primary care, Mary help of Christians years ago.

For the rest of the group that will provide the district available to the 71 rooms of the vaccination, spread over the whole city. On the day of vaccination and have also been selected and is scheduled to be on 9.May.

This year’s campaign is estimated to vaccinate 90% of the target group, including children aged 6 months to 5 years old, the elderly, pregnant women, at any period of pregnancy, have recently given birth (up to 45. Day of the week in bed), health professionals, teachers, public and private persons, the 55-to 59-years of age, the police, city police, fire, professionals, and the armed forces (Navy, army, and air travel)and people with a chronic illness, at the age of 12 to 21 years, serving socio-educational measures, the population is deprived of liberty, and of the employees of the penitentiary system.

The government has the group divided by the campaign’s phases

The Ministry of health has called for a timetable for the achievement of the priority groups, to prevent the agglomeration of the people, by the Coronavirus. Out of the 23. Day of March, next Monday, it is time for the first target group. In this Phase, you have to be vaccinated and elderly persons over 60 years of age, and health professionals.

In the second group, you Start out on the 16 April start, with the professors, professionals of the security forces and search and rescue and people with chronic diseases. The third group, which is also for young children (06 months to 5 years), pregnant women, new mothers, people over the age of 55 to 59 years, the number of the detainees and of the staff of the prison system, it begins to come out of the 9.May.

In relation to the chronically sick, the government has a list of all the diseases that are taken, the dose of the vaccine published. Is accepted, and the carrier of the disease, chronic respiratory diseases, chronic cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, immunosuppression, chronic renal disease, chronic liver diseases, obesity, neurological disorders, chronic transplant patients and in those with trissomias syndrome (Down syndrome, Edward ‘ s, for example.

It is important to remember that the information you need to have a medical certificate from a doctor stating that the patient is a carrier of such a disease. The flu vaccine is contraindicated in infants less than six months.

The city hall has 71 points on vaccination

With social isolation in the sense of the pandemic, the Coronavirus, the city of St. George, which will be available for 71 points, in the vaccine. The extent to which the target audience of the campaign does not have to get long travel a dose of the flu vaccine.

The five rods to the toilets in the town, to the Post of health care (WFP), the clinic, the city and the family health units (FHU) are achieved with in the campaign, so that patients may be less prone to other types of materials.

Below is a list of the points of the vaccination is

Polo ‘s Health, Washington Luiz Lopes and Joe is a Boy; at USF, Vargas’ protection; at USF, Juvenile, Francisco Ribeiro – Engine And USF’s President, Armando Leon Ferreira – the hills of Castro, USF, mother-Teresa-of-Calcutta – the star of the North, and UBS, Haroldo Nunes, Porto – Novo; USF Bocayuva Cunha, Degrees; UBS, Robert-Koch – port-of-Madame; at USF (barry allen) Figueira da Silva Rocha; USF Barbosa Lima Sobrinho, Porto da Pedra; at USF, Benedict of the cross itself, at USF, Ana Nery Degrees; The clinic hall Gonçalense of the Red mud; at USF, Luiz Carlos Prestes – “Santa Catarina”; MAP of the city.

– Polo Wc Helium, the cross – Alcantara; at USF, sister Dulce – the Trinity; USF, Tancredo Neves, Luiz and a hunter; USF, the rabbit, the pioneers; USF, Cruz – almond; USF, Adolfo Lutz – Very; Clinical, Municipal Gonçalense – Mutondo; USF Josyandra of a Moorish mosque Colubandê; MBP,; USF de brito Costa Nunes – Miriambi.

– Polo Wc Paul-Mark’s New – port of the Rose, USF, Albert Constantine Farah – Mutuapira; USF, Mahatma Gandhi – the California garden; at USF, Alexander-Fleming – Boaçu; at USF, Carlos Chagas, – world mountain people; USF, Neuza Goulart Brizola – trees; at USF, David Capistrano Filho nook and cranny of the acacia; at USF itauna, state, USF, the port of the Rose, USF, Albert I – Itaoca; USF is Jesus in his early days – Great views, USF Mutuá; USF Mutuaguaçu; USF, Leoncio Correa – the world of the miners.

Polo-sanitary ware-Jorge Teixeira de Lima, Jardim Catarina; UBS João Goulart gardens, Catherine; USF, garden of the Catherine; in USF’s Roberto Silveira – a Good retreat, USF, and Santa Luzia; USF Out of the idea, an overview of the family de Marambaia; USF Floriano Barbosa Jardim Catarina; at USF, the process of designing a market – Orange grove; at USF, Luiz Paulo Guimarães – Orange; USF Barcelo Puerto Monjolos; USF, Ary Teixeira is a Good retreat, in USF’s Louis Pasteur Guaxindiba; USF, Geremias wikimedia commons media related to sources – a Good retreat, at USF Elza Maria Borges, Santa Lucia; USF Agenor José da Silva Jardim Catarina, Brazil.

Polo is health in the river of Gold, and UBS, the Holy spirit; UBS, Doutel de Andrade, Maria Paula, UBS, Hipparchus, blacksmith – ingenuity of the property; in the case of USF, Manuel de Abreu– If neither the Municipal Gonçalense Euryclides de Jesus Zerbini– Arsenal; USF, which will not be able to Stay for Free – (New-Mexico); USF, Marshal) Cândido Rondon – Colubandê; USF, Emilio Ribas – shed; USF, Almerinda; at USF, José Avelino de Souza Tribobó; at USF, Vila Candoza; at USF, Flávio Henrique de Brito – Jockey; at USF, José Jorge Cortes, He Itaitindiba; USF, Marileia Cardoso-a – Jockey; USF Fifth-don Ricardo – the Holy spirit.

The vaccine for influenza can be administered simultaneously with other vaccines or medications, and your reaction is after about a week or two vaccinations. The patient is vaccinated to be protected for the duration of 06 months to 1 year or longer. If the patient has questions, look at the health care facility closest to your house.