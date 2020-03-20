Shakira calls for heads of state and government of Latin America by pandemic

The singer Shakira in your account of Instagram, after the complications that have lived in Spain and in the world by the pandemic, the Covid-19.

Visibly concerned about the stage of life in European countries and through the spread of the coronavirus in Latin America, is that the artists of Colombia decided to use to Express the recognized social network, their point of view against some of the heads of state and government of this region of the world.

“Many countries are not listening to the recommendations of the health authorities act too late, or are by their economies on the health and welfare of the citizens. My experience, after he lived in Europe, we have thought that the virus is very fast and our leaders too slow,” he said.

To ensure that the fight of this virus must be something that all the countries, the singer added: “All countries need to work together, jointly with the world health organization, in a coordinated plan. In the countries that have now, in a few cases, have to learn from the mistakes that we have to pay in European countries where the measures were too late.”

At the conclusion interpreter “like Me”, she urged her followers to demand from their governments, to calm down quickly, the pandemic of the coronavirus.

“Instemos our leaders to implement a 15-day social distance at the end. The closure of schools and public places where people come together, flattening of this curve and prevent the spread of the virus, especially in countries that are not willing to provide medical care as well as in Latin America and Africa. Please, you stay at home in 15 days for the welfare of the needy, the sick, the elderly people and the poorest in the world”.