Stormi is the daughter Kylie Jenner has her own stickers, birthday on Instagram

To show everything, with a video, of the union, this has Eduardo Capetillo in addition to Biby Gaytan, Alejandra, and Ana Paula, his successor, his wife and his daughters were so young and beautiful that you can see, over the years.

When quarantine completed by the pandemic of the coronavirusthe son of the bullfighter Manuel Capetillo, shared a fun audio-visual material on the side of his three women: his wife, Biby Gaytan and her daughters Anapau and Ale. And while the actress tried to joke with Edward, we find, that still looks as young as her two young people. Biby is a mother of 5, and thanks to your healthy diet and exercise routines, looks like or better than in their youth.

“Look, you have nothing more to tesorazo I here with these muchachonas beautiful, and this peace. I want you, girl,” said Eduardo Capetillo. You can also read: Biby Gaytan and her stunning legs tonificadas

uardo), the 19 Mar, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT

Therefore, some of the comments were directed at Biby, looks almost exactly like your daughters: “Mmm, big or bigger, and I thought it was your daughter! Omg is than 15 of your wife”, they were one of the comments about the beauty of the actress.

“Oh, my God, what I do, but why you’re doing this, Silvia. No, it is not a photo, a video, relax. Ouch, you’re going to kill me, what you see that I’m big?”, the actor said, while Biby, whose real name is Silvia Viviana Gaytan Barragán, she sat on his neck.

“In this moment of chaos, from here, and we will send you all our good vibes, our love, our harmony, our light at all,” he said, while he and one of his dogs. You can also read: The sexy album of the summer, Alejandra Capetillo

Biby Gaytanthe 48-year-old and Eduardo Capetillo, 49, got married in 1994 at a wedding was broadcast on television across the country. Together they are the parents of Eduardo, Ana Paula, Alexandra, Manuel, and Daniel, the youngest of the family.