Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes unite their voices in a Lover. | Instagram

Taylor Swift is one of his best moments, his music is transformed into gold, and add your talent, Shawn Mendes truly was insane for his followers.

The social networks changed with the introduction of the collaboration between the two artists in the new version Loversimple , the name of the latest disc of the singer.

Lover has to take on the hard-selling of the year and is very close to Michael Jackson Love on the profits.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5Zay_Hd_7Q(/embed)

Many fans of the music of the two artists considered this cooperation was launched on this day, the 13th of november, a real dream. The melody is not much the new version of Lover changes; however, there is something of magic, because the voice of Mendes perfectly combined with the Swift.

Swift announced on his official Instagram a video in which he is grateful for the collaboration with the singer, while Shawn Mendes, he shared the image in addition to an expression of gratitude for Taylor.

Well, guys, finally, the past: We have a collaboration with Shawn. We have given everything, thanks mate. I’m so excited, our rémix, as published in the singer.

“Thank you Taylor, that I wrote myself to a melody that is so beautiful,” the friend Camila Cabello in social networks.

Taylor Swift is characterized by the enormous amount of details that you sent with your followers, the young because of all the, when pizza from the hand of her own father, waiting for you in the early hours of the morning, the introduction of the Lover into a tv show.