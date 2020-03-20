Taylor Swift grabs her by the exmanager and masculinity toxic in their new video | people

Until the end of august 2019, the singer Taylor Swift threw Lover. It is their seventh studio album, and Mature was the boy from Pennsylvania who met in December 30 years old, began his career almost 14 years ago. Your texts that you have composed yourself, speak of love, but they also contain a hint of sensuality, hymns, LGBT or critique of society. The songs work, the fourth of the 18 tracks is to fight, The Man (The man). In it, Swift claims that, if you were a man, would be less criticism and suffer less social pressure. “How would it be to brag to the us dollar in the rankingsall have models, which behave badly-they are so good that nothing happens when you crazy?” pray your letter.

These references to the toxic masculinity and machismo, from the industry, sometimes also in the public has suffered in that Swift move us now the song for the video clip. The artist directed and written this story of four minutes duration, in which one sees a man in an office that stands for passion and hatred in equal parts between what you seem to be, your employees, or go later in the subway, with the legs open, while the rest of the people of the car apretuja on the bench.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqAJLh9wuZ0(/embed)

The video contains an ironic criticism of the attitude of male still present in society. If you were a man, she argues, the songs would not sacudirían the head, or questioning whether I deserve what I wear when I’m not edge, not I with my ideas, with my gestures, the powerful, but would any by me, as I would be in Saint Tropez”. In fact, the clip is a reference clearly to this Leo, Leonardo DiCaprio in the film The wolf of Wall Street in a time in which he sees a drink on a yacht, surrounded by stunning models.

However, the most obvious reference is to your exmanager, or rather, against him. Scooter Braun launched the musical career of the singer, and last summer was able to buy the rights for the songs, the artists, the 265 million euro. She has accused him of, they are manipulated and harassed. “Scooter has been with me to work, my whole life deprived of, have I not given the opportunity to buy it. Basically, my musical legacy to stay in the hands of those who loved it, to smash,” he said then.

Brown, who is a good friend and a representative of Justin Bieber or Demi Lovato, has become the enemy number one for the singer, who is now fighting to be in control of his previous albums. It caricatured the video. In particular, there is a moment in which the man is the protagonist of the clip, the u-bahn and the urine runs against a wall. In this wall, fonts for graffiti, the names of previous cds by the singer along with the number 13, her favorite, the word “Karma” (some fans are way ahead already, as the title of the upcoming album in the U.S.) and another sign that reads: “Lost. Who finds him, back to Taylor Swift”. In addition, there is another poster with a scooter by deleted: prohibited motor scooter.

At the end of the video, we also see the protagonist of a tantrum during a tennis match, the referee is just the singer’s father, Scott brown, makes a cameo appearance. In addition, after the anger, when it seems that the story is Swift, as a Director. “What could you try to be a bit more sexy? Why do something to like it more?”, it calls for the artist, this shows how ridiculous it is that a Director requires that someone, usually a woman, who intends to be a sensual.

(From here on there are spoilers The Man)

The end of the story, the surprise has caused among the fans. In the credits, who is the main character The Manthe own Swift. The singer was wearing make-up and is characterized with a prosthesis, the person criticized and praised in equal parts.