Taylor Swift signed exclusive contract with Universal Music

The us singer Taylor Swift signed global agreement exclusive Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), so with the ending of his relationship Sony Musica company, for which they had worked since the beginning of his career at the age of 14 years.

“I am proud to expand cooperation with Lucian Grainge and family Universal Music with the signing of UMPGand the possibility that Jody Gerson, the betrayed, the first woman to head one of the largest record companies”, Swift in a communiqué, the from the publisher.

“Jody is a respected advocate for the empowerment of women, and one of the market leaders, and the industry,” he said.

The agreement, with immediate effect, “between strengthening the cooperation Swift and the family Universal Music. a multiálbum and a multi-year agreement, Universal Music Group is the partner of the global musical exclusive Taylor Swift. UMG Republic Republic Records is your partner’s label in the United States,” said the note.

“It is an honor to welcome you Taylor Swift. To create with his power, and his voice for a better world, the compositions are honest, and courageous Taylor continue to be an inspiration to countless fans. We are happy to add you still, the voice and the songs of Taylor for the world,” said Gerson, the Chairman and managing Director UMPGin the text quoted.

This decision of the singing star with end to your relationship Sony/ATV occurs after a year of particularly intense for the artist, since it does not own through a series of legal problems with the old seal musical the rights to their old recordings.

The difficulties for the interpretation of their topics during the tribute to the American Music Awards has revealed in a publication with the title “I don’t know what to do anymore,” in which he recognized made him last year as ” artists of the decade.

Due to a conflict with the employers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchettathose who bought for approximately $ 300 million seal Big Machine Label, owner of the rights to his music, so I was unable to attend, interpret some of his successes.

The young singer still owns the property, and the letters but not the photographs, so that you announced last summer, I thought back to to burn, their first five albums, starting in november 2020, something that now to confirm, with your change of record company.

