Thalia gave the exclusive gift twice Jennifer had Lopez

Prize-winner and received a gift of luxury by Jennifer Lopezaccording to the story, that the woman Tommy Motola re-hung in your account of Instagram.
The detail get, within comes a Golden box, where you can read the logo of J-Lo, consisting of imported diamonds roseand the video gives an overview of the sophisticated gift, you can hear that the artist of such hits as “A Pact between the two” and “I don’t remember” noticeably excited when you discover what it is.
When you open the packaging a luxury that is displayed on a table decorated with white flowers and flanked by chairs of the same color, Thalia discovered two pairs of Slippers, high heelsone in color “nude” and the other is lit in red, are both models, with openings, one on the heel and the other at the ankle.
The spacious detail exudes glamour to the covergift “the diva of the Bronx” for your girlfriend, is also advertising a part of the strategy, singer hits how “On the floor” and “Let’s get loud”so recently, the promised marriage with the ex-béisbolista Alex Rodriguezhas shoes collection, designed with a sexy touch and fashionista marked.
“Awww, my little present. Thank you so much, my friend. Beautiful, sexy, gorgeous, elegant. Oh, I love thisI love those, thank you, my girl, beautiful, yay”, are the expressions of joy that the singer “Love to be loved” she shared with her nearly 16 million fans, while I watched every little detail of the gift.
This is not the first time that “Jenny from the block” and the protagonist of the tele-drama as a “María la del barrio” give public display of affectionthe close friendship that United them recognize be proclaimed a part of the movement “Latin power” in the United States for almost two decades.
In the month of January, both divas came to the exclusive pre-party Super Bowlwhere they lived very happy, wearing sensual and sexy outfits pronounced neck. Price was crowned who brought the time on their social networks, where posing next to the diva of puerto Rican descent: “Latinas in da house. Night of fun” the text was with the Mexican woman shared with her fans of this encounter.
The gift you received Thalia on your hands only a few hours before her new single “Shy”the topic of urban pop, interpreted with the drag queen Brazilian Pabllo Vittarare available on all the platforms, the music.
Not that you can infer very suspicious that, in addition to the friendship that unites them, also it is a strategy associated with the marketing plan of Jennifer Lopezwho raises the hand of his famous friendships, personal, popular figures in the media, a specific form of “forcing” you to advertise on their products.
And it is the same Thalia has already travelled in this industry, the emprendeduría on the market “fashion and style”as in the past, the scaffolds, glasses, jeans, shoes, jewelry, perfumes and even shoes, without counting on your online goodies, the “Chocolaterie Thalia” and the publication of a few books-tips-beauty.