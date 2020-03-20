The carrier, such as Brad Pitt takes$ 2.5 million loan from the ex-special envoy, Angelina Jolie, pay for the court proceedings – Monet

+







The charity Make It Right, actor Brad Pitt, has. with US$ 500,000 US dollars (approximately R$ 2.5 million) and the ex-wife of actor Angelina Jolie, for the sake of the Interview you have before, in New Orleans, louisiana The actor, 56-year-old is currently embroiled in a fight for the victims of hurricane Katrina (which devastated the city in 2005. The magic of Hollywood is facing a lawsuit from the residents of the houses have bought for his charity, Make It Right.





According to the portal The U-Bahn.co.,ukthe organization of the actor, take the money and borrowed it to help from Angelina Jolie, to pay for the costs of legal defense. A form of tax on the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation (MJP) is to show that the company has borrowed to Do It Right, half-a-million-dollars by the year 2017. The publication claims that the document shows that the MJP has a loan to zero rate, of US$ 500,000 to a charity in public in order to Finance the costs in connection with legal matters in connection with the shortage of building for communities.” The charity Make It Right, Brad Pitt, was named as the recipient.





The MJP also has a US$ 4.36 million (Us$ 23.4 million) donated to the charity or charities of the Mall between 2007 and 2009. While in the Foundation, Make It Right, which is not currently the name of Brad Pitt that he had any investment in it since the 2016 Olympic games, as the separation of Angelina Jolie. To The U-Bahn Station.co.,the uk has also reported that other institutions, have contributed to the cause.





Property owners in New Orleans have to be a complaint made about the standard of the houses, through the Make It Right after the disaster. Some of the residents claim to have suffered from poisoning by fungi, the walls rot and a leak in the roof of the property. Two of the residents also alleged that they were ill because of the condition of their homes.





