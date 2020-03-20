The end comes Fortnite – Epic Games is preparing for the big changes in the game





(Update #5 – 15.10.2019, 12.30 h) Now and so everything is clear! Epic Games officially announced Fortnite Chapter 2i.e., a completely new Version of the game with a lot of variety of changes and innovations. Check out the official Trailer and for more information, welcome to our separate message:

(Update #4 – 15.10.2019, h 7.15) The net is already a leaked trailer of the new season, which at the same time as a reboot of the game. “New” Fortnite there is actually a new card and floating cars, and if you believe the network information, the official presentation of the new season happens already after a couple of hours. At the Moment, on the channel the games on Twitchu we still have only a black hole see. And here’s the aforementioned Trailer:

(Update #3 – 14.10.2019, h 8:45) On Twitchu all the time takes the official handover of the Fortnitewe see only a mysterious black hole. The announcement and presentation of the new Version of the game seems to be so a matter of hours, and maybe is still happening today.

(Update #2 – 14.10.2019, h 6:45) Only one event in the game, the last of the latest Version of Fortnite you can see below. to change (if not, a separate window will open under this Link)

(Update #1 – 13.10.2019, h 20:00) Secret started full transmission, on which it is visible, that something like a black hole. Some time previously, she took a full map in the game.

Original post below

Not so long ago, Epic Games announced the extension of the tenth season of the game, that it is likely, pleased their Fans, because they could fortnite for example, more time for the game’Batman. The decision of Epic Games on the extension of the season of course was not random, and it seems that the Studio needs more time to prepare for the IPO of the eleventh season, which leads into the game a big change.

You proclaim, however, the creators posted on Twitter have a mysterious recording with the telling title “the end is near”:



Photo: Epic Games

Major changes in Fortnite preach the turnoff from the App Store, where we see a new graphics promotes a further season in the game. And he does not appear as the eleventh season, and as a Fortnite: Chapter II.

Leak show that Fortnite wait for all-new card battle royaleappear also on the water vehicles, the new division in the history of the games will also accompany special events, this evening will be with the same level of production. The event starts today at 20.00 and to know the history of this kind of events, that Epic Games is preparing us for something unusual.

Want to join the fun with Fortnite? The game you can play for free, of course, but also a Box buy Version of the game, the access to the mode of preservation of the peace and several unique Skins for your character: