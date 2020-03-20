You want to know everything about the movie The Hunger Games: The Hope, The End Of The available on Netflix? So, you have come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the actors, the plot and all the technical data-sheet of the movie to find out more about this great production from the world of entertainment.

The Hunger games: The hope, The very end of the film, adventure, sci-fi, war-of-the-2h17min in the longitudinal direction of the Francis Lawrence and the stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson. Below you can get all the information about this production.

It is good and worth seeing?

The story of Katniss comes to its end, in shape, surprising, and exciting. For those who followed the series from the books, and after the adaptation in theaters, and was rewarded for it after the first part, more reflective, and with very little action is presented in the first part of the end of the story. Everything it lacked in the previous film, is delivered, and the fans certainly created a longing feel to a dystopian, futuristic, by Suzanne Collins.

Technical Data

Name: The Hunger Games: The Hope, The End Of The .

. Date of issue: 19/11/2015 .

.

Content: To see the still not recovered from the shock, Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) against each other, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) is sent back to district 2 and president Coin (Julianne Moore). There it will help to convince the locals to rebel against the capital. With all of the districts in the u. s., is the beginning of a decisive attack against President Snow (Donald Sutherland). Only that the Capitol has their own plans for the battle, and they lead you on, you need the help of Gale (Liam Hemsworth), Finnick (Sam Claflin), Cressida (Natalie Dormer), Pollux (the Elder Henson) and the hunger games are over, to make up for your team.

Director: Francis Lawrence

The cast: Jennifer Lawrence , Josh Hutcherson , Liam Hemsworth , Woody Harrelson . Length: 2h17min A Note To Imdb: 6.5 / 10 the 267145 User.



The Trailer

️ watch on Netflix



