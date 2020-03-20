The numbers indicate the career of a music star

Beyoncé continues to progress with each action you take, and these successes will be more and more wealth that, in turn. Campaigns for your brand of clothing, Ivy Park advertising, in cooperation with Adidas, to premiere on Netflix, a documentary about his performance in Coachella, everything he does, generates a lot of consumption and therefore wealth.

So, as has been shown, that Beyoncé collected a total of 8 million euros in his appearance at the festival of Coachella, which is higher than the first black woman to be the headliner. But she was not noisy, so that after a year has decided, for the first time, a documentary film on Netflix under the title “Homecoming: A film by Beyonce’ on his show in Coachella, and received the artist a total number of 60 million euros.

The documentary shows the show live, to try, in addition, what is also cast for the popular culture, the trials and the enormous efforts that had to be the singer up to the size of the stage after the birth to twins a year earlier. Along with the documentary, Beyoncé premiered, a compilation album of the topics that will be sung live.

And it is here where the next big number is shiny, even Beyoncé has to overcome, to achieve, to follow that in your career, always continue to grow. “My body learned much more than I thought I could. I weighed 99 pounds the day, I the light,” said Beyoncé about the drastic changes that the pregnancy was in her life.

In the documentary, Beyoncé revealed, the intake of bread, sugar, carbs, meat, fish and alcohol, before placing it back on the stage in record time with the physical form that it had before. Thanks to this strict diet, dance, comprehensive, and wonderful bike, Beyoncé back to how it was.

The singer of the song ‘Single Ladies’ accumulated assets of 317 million euros, with the third artist that paid the best in the world. Together with her husband, collect and donate a total of 1.130 million euro, because the tours, the more phrases, as the last ‘On The Run II’, the publication of the successful discs and business extra that everyone does, as the fashion brand to the already mentioned ‘Ivy Park’.

And if you’re using these numbers not os conformáis, we can you, to serve you, to compare the status of Beyoncé, with any other artist in this networking: has the singer on a total of 127 million followers on Instagram. Therefore, one of the users more in a row in the famous social network.