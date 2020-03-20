The son of Jennifer Lopez, the respected like a Queen

Jennifer Lopez in your house is in quarantine, preventive to prevent infection and the spread of the coronavirus. So the couple, what you are taking, as relaxed as possible, and keep the peace in the house and plays with the children of the two.

Although on this occasion Alex Rodriguez and Jlo the advantage of the situation and have Maxhad a child Jennifer Lopez with Marc Anthony make the time a waiter, but in a very funny way and certain. In addition, he seems to enjoy it, a lot of and even proud of their skills, by serving him a drink to her mother and Alex mounted on an electric skateboard.

Jennifer Lopez caught up in the fun, time with his cell phone and later shared in the social networks: “We can’t go, no restaurant and nothing, but the service and the entertainment here is good enough”he wrote.