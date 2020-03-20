The woman who prays in and with the trumpet of the world

A week ago, Paula White shared it on Twitter with a short video that speaks to a large audience. It is dressed up with a blazer, a trade show, black mini skirt in leopard pattern and black boots high above the knee. After the two minutes and 17 seconds phrases, inspiring and motivating you (or you just want to end with just a quote from the Gospels, and in the love of the Lord for ever and ever”, the video with a picture of his latest book A Little Bigger (a little more).

And that’s how it works: a faith-filled stage, and books, and the books and the boards, fill in the bank account of Alice, who wants to be a millionaire, and, in turn, the U.S. Dollar in this bill are due, on the stage and in the textbooks, in which their enemies, who call him a heretic – call of the “prosperity gospel”.

They asked not to be named, but, as an example, in a call for donations, and this year, on his website he wrote: “the law prophetically I declare that, to the prosperity of your in the year 2019. This is the year that you inherit the promised Land.” Wealth is a gift from God and a sign of virtue on the spiritual life. A rich man, and justifies the religion, the wealth, and it even used the term great so close to the Donald Trump – was always a sympathetic figure of the President of the United States. But it is more than that. Now you have an official position in the management of the trump.