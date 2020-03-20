[Video] Shakira called the barranquilleros to stay at home

He also said that “the protection of our elderly and sick people”.
The Colombian singer Shakirawho is based in Barcelona, Spain, for more than five years, then they start a romantic relationship with Gerard Pique, had in the last few hours, the pandemic in the world, thousands of death has caused by cases, in particular in China, Italy and Spain, and there came Colombia, leave, for the moment, more than 100 infections.
The artist is concerned about the safety of the inhabitants of her hometown of Barranquilla, wrote about their social networks, a message thanking the representative of the capital of the Atlantic by the measures that have been taken, and also by some of the recommendations met, to avoid being infected or to spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.
“By the mayor Pumarejo of security measures in Barranquilla, already as a reason in other places. I load the barranquilleros to stay at home, to prevent them from coming,”wrote the winner of more than 500 prizes to music.
In addition, the Barranquilleros invited to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 – “protect our seniors, the sick, and all, already. #QuédateEnCasa“added the interpreter, ‘she-wolf’ and ‘anthology’.
This virus was, it was by the world health organization [WHO] as a pandemic, the cut to this Thursday, 19 March, more than 242.000 infected in the world, with more than 85,000 have been recovered, and died, at least 9.869.
In the country, taken by national government measures, according to the Declaration of the A state of emergency as the restriction of flights, the promote from the outside of the morning, and 30 days, as well as the closure of the borders, land and water trails, among other things, decisions of an economic nature to the people with small resources.
On the other hand, from 0 hours this Friday and until midnight on this Monday in Bogotá and other cities and departments, which is carried out by applying this exercise, a mock isolation mandatoryor, it was proposed that the mayor Claudia López and has a confirmation of the President of the Republic, Ivan Duque.
