Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have a falling out because of Christmas

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the older couple is the most stylish in Hollywood, it is a consequences of the conflict.
At this time, the topic of discussion was the Silo to do, the child of a 13-year-old to than a few. According to the website Radar Online, Brad Pitt is a girl does not want to spend the holidays with him, but Angelina Jolie wants to allow it.
Recommended Content:
Captain Marvel was already in: Angelina Jolie is the strongest will in the Marvel
“Brad is furious with Angelina, blocking his attempts to see Shiloh. “You did it for a long time, he would have at least one time with Shiloh, during the holiday time. Brad says to Angie, he agreed that it said your turn now”, the source. However, according to the insider to Radar Online, Angelina Jolie wants to be fair to Pitt, his five children at home without Brad. Brad Pitt has a special relationship with his daughter, Shiloh. It is said to be a surprise that the two of them talk for a FaceTime-enabled it many times, and the message you got both. Brad Pitt takes the money you borrowed from the Angelina Jolie
“Angie told Shiloh to be that it is appropriate for you, separated from the rest of the children. She secured for the town that you spend some time with his father, but Shiloh is not in the heart of the party, that he will have for a long time had been promised,” said the insider. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up at the end of 2016. The two of them together had six children.
See also:
“Brad is furious with Angelina, blocking his attempts to see Shiloh. “You did it for a long time, he would have at least one time with Shiloh, during the holiday time. Brad says to Angie, he agreed that it said your turn now”, the source.
However, according to the insider to Radar Online, Angelina Jolie wants to be fair to Pitt, his five children at home without Brad.
Brad Pitt has a special relationship with his daughter, Shiloh. It is said to be a surprise that the two of them talk for a FaceTime-enabled it many times, and the message you got both.
Brad Pitt takes the money you borrowed from the Angelina Jolie
“Angie told Shiloh to be that it is appropriate for you, separated from the rest of the children. She secured for the town that you spend some time with his father, but Shiloh is not in the heart of the party, that he will have for a long time had been promised,” said the insider. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up at the end of 2016. The two of them together had six children.
“Angie told Shiloh to be that it is appropriate for you, separated from the rest of the children. She secured for the town that you spend some time with his father, but Shiloh is not in the heart of the party, that he will have for a long time had been promised,” said the insider.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up at the end of 2016. The two of them together had six children.