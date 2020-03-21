Angelina Jolie forbids leaving Brad Pitt to watch the kids, like Jennifer Aniston – Who is

+







Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (photo: Getty Images) Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie forbids leaving Brad Pitt to watch his children, Jennifer Aniston. According to the The Mirror the Celebrity InsiderShe is convinced that it is the actor, and the eternal Rachel Friends They are together and they don’t want to know People16, Zahara15 , a, ShilohAnd 13, and Knox and HotelAnd 11, in the vicinity of the blonde’s – Maddox18, living in South Korea and she does not get along with his father.

learn more

To leave, the situation is more complicated than that Angelina comes back with a request for custody number of children overall, months after she and Brad had finally come to an agreement of joint legal custody. Bell, 56, and Joyce, 51, has been married for five years and broke up in 2005, the first time he met Angelina, 44, on the set of the film Mr and Sra. Smith. They were together until 2016, and remained there until December of last year, fighting for the children.

A range of publications is shown, which surprised it in the news, he took the children, and it became the rage. “It was a shock for everybody,” he said.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.