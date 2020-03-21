Angelina Jolie revealed curiosity about a child, that had to do with Brad Pitt

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as parents, the children, the couple has no interest in the industry.
In an interview with People magazine, Angelina Jolie (Maleficent: the mistress of Evil), he spoke about the lack of interest in their children’s work.
“None of my sons wants to be an actor. You love the business, humanitarian issues, how things are,” said the actress. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. The pair got together in 2004, and by the end of 2016. Not to interest though, the cinema, the children of Angelina Jolie have worked together on a number of films. Maddox has worked behind the scenes of the film, directed by her mother To the edge of the sea (2015), and ” First they Killed My father (2017). Already, a small Hotel, he served as the young Aurora in Maleficent ‘ (2014). Brad Pitt takes the money you borrowed from the Angelina Jolie
The new film from Angelina Jolie, Maleficent: the mistress of Evil’s debut tomorrow, Thursday, 17. October, in theaters in Brazil.
