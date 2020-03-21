Angelina Jolie revealed curiosity about a child, that had to do with Brad Pitt

“None of my sons wants to be an actor. You love the business, humanitarian issues, how things are,” said the actress.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. The pair got together in 2004, and by the end of 2016.

Not to interest though, the cinema, the children of Angelina Jolie have worked together on a number of films. Maddox has worked behind the scenes of the film, directed by her mother To the edge of the sea (2015), and ” First they Killed My father (2017). Already, a small Hotel, he served as the young Aurora in Maleficent ‘ (2014).

See also: