Angelina Jolie shows the role of the child in the divorce of Brad Pitt

In an interview with the sun, Jolie talks about the hard time after the divorce, and how her children have helped her emotional state.

“In the last few years, the easiest were not, I had my ups and downs, and I just did not feel very strong. My strength comes from my children, I’ve been out of work because they needed me at home.”

The actress is the mother of Maddox (18), people (15 years old), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13 years old) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (11).

See also: