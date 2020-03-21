Angelina Jolie shows the role of the child in the divorce of Brad Pitt

In October 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt marriage, and twelve of their relationship, divorced after two years.
In spite of the successes in his career, and the post ends, of course, was a difficult time for both the celebrities.
In an interview with the sun, Jolie talks about the hard time after the divorce, and how her children have helped her emotional state. “In the last few years, the easiest were not, I had my ups and downs, and I just did not feel very strong. My strength comes from my children, I’ve been out of work because they needed me at home.” The actress is the mother of Maddox (18), people (15 years old), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13 years old) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (11). Brad Pitt takes the money you borrowed from the Angelina Jolie
The recent work on the Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: the mistress of Evil, which is on display in the cinemas in Brazil.
