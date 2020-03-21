Cardi B and J Balvin Live on Instagram and try to sing”, Not” by Shakira, to no avail

This pair of artists made the attempt, but it was obvious that neither of the two was the song

Cardi B and J Balvin the music and entertainment through your social networks. And on this occasion, the Live Instagram made to sing in a duet one of the ballads Shakira.

The interpreter did Not make the attempt, you “singing”, but it was obvious that neither of the two was the song.

Today, on the other hand, Telemundo, a concert transmitted unprecedented through your screens. Singer Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin and Camila sing from their homes.

Each of the musicians is a kind of stage, in their home, and from there to provide music all the tele-audience of the famous chain of Spanish-this is an unprecedented effort, in times of coronavirus, which is completely free of charge.

The concert starts its transmission starting at 7/6C.

