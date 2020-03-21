Coronavirus: Shakira calls for a 15-day social isolation-the end of – people – culture

Shakira has spoken with the echo of the voices of celebrities, which has had about the new coronavirus and the difficult impact around the world. The virus had its flowering in Wuhan, China, he came to Europe and later to Latin America (Colombia, registered more than 130 cases of infection).

The singer ensures that one of the key measures for combating the spread of the pandemic, the social isolation is the end. You calls sound like this: “we stay in the house, the 15 days”.

Shakira released a video with the tag #QuédateEnCasa, effect, addiction, awareness of the positive impact that insulation has in the fight against the expansion of the covid-19 is a virus that is already more than a 150 countries.

The singer claims that it is not a few countries, the “not listen” to the recommendations of specialists on the subject. Also, she added, “you are of the primacy of the economy before the health and well-being of the citizens”.

“We have found that the virus quickly and our leaders to slow.”he said, finding and staring at the camera while assured that the countries that have yet to learn, only in a few cases, “” the areas, was accelerated in the spread of the pandemic and immediately.

It is noteworthy that in Spain, the native country of the singer, along with her husband Gerard Pique, will have determined, more than 17 thousand cases, and although they have recovered, more than a thousand patients who have presented, up to the moment, 830 deaths.

For Shakira, it is important that social isolation: “Instemos to implement our leader, 15-day-social isolation-the end”.

The barranquillera also pointed out that such measures could contribute to the curve of the contagion spreading to countries from Latin America and Africa, “are not ready for medical care”.

“Please, we stay in our houses for 15 days (…) for the well-being of the elderly and the most vulnerable in the world,” he concluded.

The covid-19 and measures to counter it

In several countries measures have been taken for social distance, to appease you, calls the pandemic. In Italy and Spain, two of the biggest focal points of the virus in Europe curfew is mandatory and a large number of cities.

In several cities and municipalities in Colombia, are carried out, and a variety of measures. for example, on Friday, the capital and other four departments in a simulation, the mandatory quarantine will.

Trends of THE TIME