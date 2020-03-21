Geisy Arruda, zoom in on the Boobs and fire: “I Am beautiful!”

Geisy Arruda You came up with your self-esteem also increased in the on Sunday (05). All-aware, all of the authorization, you had modelito, and he did the weather on the web in order to heat range from the neck, in the mega.
Excited, the brunette showed off her outfit: a jumpsuit with a gray tail and with a plunging neckline emphasizes the Breasts, and in addition to this, he put a coat over the top to protect them from the cold weather, as it is in Russia for a few days. In full, in the famous, was boasted a full smile: “I’m beautiful now. For people like me, I’m beautiful”.
Recommended Content:
The butt with a bikini-clad ‘enterradinho to’ Geisy Arruda, let the fans crazy: “not so great”
To celebrate the beginning of the year, she published her first picture of sexy of the year 2020, in which it was in the bathtub. In spite of the extreme cold of Russia, she was a little frightened, and she posed with just a pair of clothes, joked with his corpaço. “-4 degrees outside, and inside the fire…”Shot. To publish In the famous, a book is erotic, he wore a modelito, red, and, standing side saddle, sensualizava at the top of the bed. With a seductive look, Geisy the internet babarem with the publication of on the lips has.
To celebrate the beginning of the year, she published her first picture of sexy of the year 2020, in which it was in the bathtub. In spite of the extreme cold of Russia, she was a little frightened, and she posed with just a pair of clothes, joked with his corpaço. “-4 degrees outside, and inside the fire…”Shot.
To publish In the famous, a book is erotic, he wore a modelito, red, and, standing side saddle, sensualizava at the top of the bed. With a seductive look, Geisy the internet babarem with the publication of on the lips has.